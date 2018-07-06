

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's new premier has appointed a former Progressive Conservative party president as a special adviser on health care.

Premier Doug Ford has named Dr. Rueben Devlin as chair of a new council on improving health care and ending so-called “hallway medicine,” a position that comes with a $348,000 salary plus paid expenses.

In comparison, former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne earned just under $209,000 last year, according to the province's annual list of public sector salaries.

Devlin previously served as CEO of Humber River hospital, where Ford's brother, the late Rob Ford, was first admitted after he became ill in 2014. Devlin personally helped the family during that time.

As hospital CEO, he made close to $500,000, according to the salaries list.

The Tories, who campaigned on a promise of fiscal responsibility and respect for taxpayers' money, said this spring that Devlin had been tapped to help craft their health-care policies.