Premier Doug Ford says that York Region is “teetering right now” amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Ford made the comment during his regular briefing at Queen’s Park on Thursday, noting that he planned to meet with members of his health command table later this afternoon to discuss whether there is a need for additional restrictions in the region, similar to those already introduced in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa.

“We have a meeting, the minister and I, later this afternoon but yeah York is teetering right now,” he said. “They have been teetering for a little while so we just have to be careful.”

York Region has reported an average of 76 new daily cases of COVID-19 over the last week but the numbers appear to be on the upswing.

On Thursday, there were 127 new cases confirmed in York Region, which was the third most in Ontario behind only Toronto (239 cases) and Peel (136 cases). However, when you adjust for population the 127 cases confirmed in York Region on Thursday represent a rate of infection higher than that what was seen in both Toronto and Peel over the last 24 hours.

Speaking with reporters, Ford conceded that the numbers are “concerning” but he didn’t comment on whether further restrictions could be coming for the region, only saying that public health officials are “keeping a close eye” on the situation.

His comments come nearly a week after the province put Toronto, Ottawa and Peel back into a modified version of Stage 2 for the next 28 days, suspending indoor dining serving and shuttering cinemas, gyms and casinos.