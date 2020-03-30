Premier Doug Ford says he will be extending his emergency declaration for another two weeks as the number of new cases continues to rise in the province.

Ford issued a state of emergency in Ontario on March 17 and on Monday, one day before the order was set to expire, the premier confirmed it would be extended.

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Tuesday during his daily update on the province’s response to COVID-19, Ford said that the province will be assessing whether to extend the order on two-week basis.

The premier added that he is willing to take “further action” if virus cases continue to spike in Ontario.

“It was a beautiful weekend. The sun was shining, it was nearly 20 degrees out. From what I saw and what my colleagues saw, the streets were packed and that is unacceptable,” he said.

“We need every person in this province to take a hard look at their habits because as I have always said, every option is on the table and we are prepared to take further action if we do not see the spread of this virus slow down in the coming days.”

Ford said he “won’t hesitate to pull the trigger” on further measures if the experts advise him to do so.

“I think we’ve shown as soon as I get and our team gets the advice off the chief medical officer of health… we act immediately,” he said. “When they gave us the advice about the schools, we acted in an hour, similar to the emergency shut downs.”

Ontario reported 351 new cases of the virus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 1,706, including deaths and recoveries.

Ford warned that a “surge” in hospitalizations in the coming days could put a strain on the province’s medical supply inventory.

“The reality is, if there is a massive surge of people coming into our hospitals in the next two weeks, our supply lines will be seriously challenged,” he added.

“So every week, every day, every hour we can push back that surge, is another week, another day, another hour that we have to prepare.”

The premier noted that the province is currently in the process of acquiring “massive amounts” of new inventory.

“We are working day and night, working every contact that we have to acquire medical supplies from every source possible, around the world, across Canada and here at home in Ontario,” he said.

“The hard truth is, the more time we have, the more lives we can save… We can’t do this without your full support… if you can, please, please stay home.”