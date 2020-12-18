Premier Doug Ford is holding an emergency meeting with Ontario hospital leaders on Friday to discuss the province’s next move in response to record-breaking COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

In a tweet, Ford said he will be meeting with Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and Ontario hospital leaders to discuss “next steps to break the concerning trends in cases and hospitals.”

“Everything is on the table when it comes to protecting the health of Ontarians,” Ford said in a tweet on Friday.

The meeting is set for 1:00 p.m. via teleconference.

The talks come as pressure on Ford mounts to order further lockdown restrictions, possibly a stricter lockdown for most or all of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area as cases continue to spike in those hot spots.

Toronto and Peel Region were placed in lockdown under the province’s COVID-19 response framework on Nov. 23 and restrictions are set to expire on Monday. However, lockdown measures will likely be extended, if not tightened, in an effort to curb transmission of the virus.

Toronto Mayor John Tory reiterated the need for further restrictions in the city before the situation gets worse.

“...I believe quite strongly that we need to have further restrictions now in order to avoid or to even stem the tide of a very difficult situation in our hospital system and a very difficult situation in terms of the trends of the number of people that are getting sick and dying," Tory told CP24 on Friday.

Tory added that implementing stricter measures now during the holiday season may be necessary to turn trends in the right direction.

"I want to express the hope that the province does what I believe they should do and that is to have a region-wide series of additional restrictions during a quieter period of time at this time of year so that we can really take advantage of that quieter period of time and have a jolt to the system that stops these numbers from growing the way they have been to new records almost every day," he said.

During a news conference on Thursday, Ford appeared receptive to the idea that a widespread lockdown is needed to combat the rise in cases and that the bulk of new infections appear to be coming from the GTHA.

“It's really concentrated in one area. And that's a GTA, and I'll throw Hamilton, GTHA,” Ford said. “That's where we're seeing the spread to the exception of Halton. Halton’s still about 55 (cases per 100,000), but the other cases are just growing at a rapid pace. So everything's on the table," Ford said.

On Thursday, the province recorded a single-day high of 2,432 new COVID-19 infections, breaking the previous daily record of 2,275 cases on Tuesday.

Provincial health officials also reported 23 more deaths on Thursday and a rise in the number of patients battling the disease in intensive care units.

There were 933 people being treated for the virus in Ontario hospitals on Thursday. Of those patients, 276 were in ICUs and 172 were breathing with the help of a ventilator.

In response to the rising hospitalizations, on Thursday the Ontario Hospital Association called on the province to implement a 28-day lockdown in all areas seeing 40 new cases per 100,000 residents or more to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario is also calling for a province-wide lockdown.