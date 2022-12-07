Ford to make announcement with Mulroney in Brampton
Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney, left, looks on as Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to media following his meeting with Quebec Premier Francois Legault , not shown, at Queens Park, in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Share:
Published Wednesday, December 7, 2022 6:04AM EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement later today with Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.
The two are set to speak in Brampton at 10 a.m.
The premier’s office did not say what would be discussed.
The announcement will be live streamed on cp24.com and on our app.