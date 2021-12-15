Premier Doug Ford and Ontario's top public health doctor will be providing an update this afternoon on the province's COVID-19 vaccine booster strategy amid calls for widespread rollout of third doses to help combat the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Dr. Kieran Moore, the province's chief medical officer of health, will be speaking at Queen's Park at 2 p.m.

The premier's cabinet is expected to meet today prior to the news conference.

Only select groups and those over the age of 50 are currently eligible to book a third dose and officials previously said that Ontarians 18 and older would have to wait to make an appointment for a third shot until Jan. 4. But it has been widely speculated that the province has been working behind the scenes in preparation for a larger rollout before the New Year in an effort to protect as many people as possible from the more infectious Omicron variant, which is quickly moving to become the dominant strain of the virus in the province.

Ontario's Science Advisory Table is estimating that about 32 per cent of all new cases in Ontario involve the Omicron variant. The variant, the table says, has a reproductive rate of 4.29, which means that every 100 cases will result in 429 secondary infections.

Ontario Hospital Association President Anthony Dale said Monday that hospitals in the province are moving to implement instructions to “urgently” reactivate their mass vaccination programs, even at the cost of other clinical services.

"Mass vaccination is the best way to protect the people of Ontario from the threat posed by Omicron and it will take a strong collaboration among hospitals, primary care, pharmacies, municipalities and the private sector if we are to be successful," Dale said.

Dr. Peter Jüni , the head of Ontario's Science Advisory Table, told CP24 on Monday that new data from the United Kingdom suggests that immunity against infection begins to wane about 12 weeks after the second dose and he said that Ontario will need to quickly boost the number of shots that can be administered daily.

"This is a three-dose vaccine. Everybody needs to get vaccinated and we need to rush as fast as we can," Jüni said.

"We need to get to at least 200,000 doses per day."

On Tuesday, Ontario administered a little under 100,000 doses in a 24-hour period.