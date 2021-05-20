Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference this afternoon to release details about Ontario’s long-awaited reopening plan.

Ford will be joined by Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams for the 3 p.m. press conference.

The announcement comes after several days of speculation about what Ontario’s approach to reopening the economy following the expiration of the stay-at-home order on June 2 will entail.

Government officials have previously confirmed that the colour-coded framework used to impose public health restrictions this past winter will be scrapped and on Wednesday Solicitor General Sylvia Jones seemed to hint that the Ford government will move away from a “regionalized approach” altogether.

“We know what happens is people move and are more likely to move from place to place if we go to a regional approach and have certain parts of the province with tighter restrictions than others,” she said.

CP24.com will have a live stream of Ford’s press conference when it begins at 3 p.m.