

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A jury has found former College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan and former employee Enzo DeJesus Carrasco guilty of gang sex assault and drugging to facilitate a sexual assault.

The jury cannot decide if both men forcibly confined the victim.

Carrasco has been found not guilty of digitally penetrating the victim. The jury cannot agree on if he sexually assaulted the woman back at his apartment.

The jury decided on the verdict late Saturday afternoon after weeks of close examination of hours of security footage and numerous testimonies.

The Crown had alleged that the two men sexually assaulted a 24-year-old woman for at least six hours in various rooms of the College Street Bar.

Both MacMillan and Enzo DeJesus testified that the sex was consensual.

The victim’s identity, who was 24-years-old at the time of the incident, has been protected by a publication ban.

The men had been both charged with gang sexual assault, forcible confinement, and administering a stupefying drug. DeJesus Carrasco was charged with two additional counts of sexual assault.

Both pleaded not guilty.

MacMillan will remain in house arrest until his sentencing on Jan. 29. Carrasco, whose bail was revoked on Saturday, has a bail hearing on Dec. 12. His sentencing date will also be decided on that day.

- with files from Cristina Tenaglia