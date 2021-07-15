

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Retired general Jonathan Vance, former chief of the defence staff, has been charged with obstruction of justice related to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service says the criminal charge will be pursued in civilian court, given the details of the case and the limits of the military justice system.

A recent report by retired Supreme Court justice Morris Fish recommended overhauling the military justice system, which works in parallel with the civilian system and applies only to Canadian Armed Forces members.

Global News first reported allegations in February that Vance had a relationship with a subordinate that began in 2001 and continued after he accepted the top job in 2015.

Vance has also been accused of sending a lewd email to a junior member in 2012.

Vance, who stepped down in January, has declined requests for comment from The Canadian Press, but Global has reported he denies any wrongdoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2021.