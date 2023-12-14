A former hockey coach convicted of historical sexual offences against a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison.

York Regional Police said a judge sentenced 47-year-old Lorne Rappaport on Thursday.

Rappaport was charged in 2021 with two counts of sexual assault, sexual interference – person under 16, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

The charges were laid following an investigation into allegations that the teenage victim was sexually assaulted between 2009 and 2011 while Rappaport was coaching competitive girls' hockey in the Greater Toronto Area.

Earlier this year, police said Rappaport was found guilty of sexual interference – person under 16, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

In addition to his 4.75-year prison sentence, Rappaport was also ordered to submit a DNA sample to the National DNA Data Bank. He will be added as well to the sex offender registry.

Police said Rappaport was released from custody on bail pending an appeal.