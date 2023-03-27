Former councillor Olivia Chow is contemplating another run for mayor of Toronto.

“I want to let you know I am considering running,” Chow told CP24 Monday. “I love this city and I know it can be so much better — for everyone.”

She posted a similar message in a tweet Monday morning.

Chow served as a councillor in Toronto from 1991 to 2005 and then as an NDP member of parliament for Trinity-Spadina from 2006 until 2014.

She ran for mayor in 2014, placing third behind John Tory and Doug Ford.

The widow of late federal NDP leader Jack Layton, Chow has deep roots with the NDP and could potentially rally the left in the upcoming byelection.

A crowded field of contenders has emerged to replace former mayor John Tory, with a number of right-leaning and right-of-centre candidates in the race.

However, there are fewer left-leaning candidates with strong name recognition.

Former councillor Mike Layton, Chow’s step-son, has said previously that he will not run.

There has been some speculation that given the crowded field, a strong left-wing candidate might be able to come up the middle in a split-vote situation.

Nominations officially open on April 3 and the vote to choose a new mayor is set to take place on June 26.