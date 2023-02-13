

The Canadian Press





Former longtime Mississauga, Ontario mayor Hazel McCallion will lie in state for a second day today, before her funeral on what would have been her 102nd birthday.

McCallion will lie in repose at Mississauga City Hall again today before her funeral at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre at 11 a-m tomorrow.

Known affectionately as "Hurricane Hazel," she is remembered as an outspoken political powerhouse who earned respect from fellow politicians across the spectrum during her more than three decades in office.

Ford announced McCallion's death on the morning of January 29th, saying she died peacefully at her home in Mississauga at the age of 101.