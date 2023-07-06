

RoseAnne Archibald is calling for an independent investigation into potential government interference into the Assembly of First Nations a week after she was ousted as national chief.

Archibald was voted out last week during a special chiefs assembly that also dealt with a human resources investigation related to complaints AFN staff filed against her.

In a Facebook video, Archibald alleges the investigation is a coverup for what is really happening within the First Nations advocacy organization.

She says the AFN has become a tool for the federal Liberal government and called for supporters to write to Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh to ask for an investigation into interference.

Hundreds of First Nations chiefs will be gathering in Halifax next week for the AFN's annual general assembly.

Archibald has called to be reinstated and says she will come back if chiefs push for that move during the meeting next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2023.