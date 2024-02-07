

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press





A judge has sentenced a former RCMP intelligence official to 14 years in prison for breaching Canada's secrets law.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger handed the sentence today to Cameron Jay Ortis, who was found guilty in November of violating the Security of Information Act.

Maranger said Ortis will be credited with having served time in custody, and he must now serve another seven years and 155 days.

Ortis, 51, led the RCMP's Operations Research group, which assembled classified information on cybercriminals, terror cells and transnational criminal networks.

At Ortis's trial, a picture emerged of an intense, deftly intelligent man — an avid runner who kept his private life to himself.

He pleaded not guilty in court to all charges, including breaking the secrets law by revealing classified information to three individuals of interest to police in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2024.

This is a corrected story. A previous version said Ortis would be credited with having served seven years and 155 days in custody.