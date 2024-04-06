

The Canadian Press





GLENDALE, Ariz. - Vinsanity is headed into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Former Toronto Raptors star Vtopped the 2024 class Saturday.

Also named for induction in August were: Chauncey Billups; Michael Cooper, Seimone Augustus, Jerry West, Herb Simon, Doug Collins, Bo Ryan, Walter Davis, Charles Smith, Dick Barnett, Harley Redin and Michele Timms.

The announcement was made in Arizona, the site of the '24 NCAA Men's Final Four.

Carter played a record 22 NBA seasons and was named a finalist in February in his first year of eligibility.

Carter, 47, began his illustrious NBA career with Toronto (1998-2004) and quickly became renowned for his thunderous, high-flying dunks, which earned him the Vansanity moniker.

Carter was originally drafted by the Golden State Warriors fifth overall in 1998 but was dealt to Toronto for the fourth overall selection, Antawn Jamison.

An eight-time NBA all-star, Carter was the NBA's top rookie in 1998-99 and won the 2000 slam dunk contest.

He also played for the New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks.

Carter is the only player in NBA history to play in four different decades.

He also earned Olympic gold with the U.S. men's basketball team in 2000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2024.