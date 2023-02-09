All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW have reopened in Grimsby after being shut down for much of the morning due to a serious collision that sent a woman to hospital.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a car and a transport truck collided, sending the car tumbling into a ditch.

Images shared by OPP showed a Range Rover with extensive damage lying on the side of the road.

Paramedics transported a female patient to hospital. OPP said her injuries were not-life-threatening.

All Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW were closed at Casablanca Boulevard for much of the morning, but have since reopened.