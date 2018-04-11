

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Three men and a woman have been arrested and charged after a man was stabbed in the eye in Toronto’s Mount Dennis area on Monday evening.

Police were called to Weston Road and Denarda Street, near Eglinton Avenue West at about 5 p.m. Monday for a report of a physical fight.

Investigators say several males began fighting with a 21-year-old male, who was stabbed in the eye with a knife.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he underwent surgery.

On Tuesday, three men identified by police as Tyrell Smith, 20, Zaid Mohammed, 21, and Daniel Douglas, 22, were arrested and each charged with attempted murder and weapons dangerous.

A fourth suspect, identified as 20-year-old Darlique Rand was arrested and charged with threatening death.

All four appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 12 Division at 416-808-1204.