

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Four people are facing charges in connection with a drug and firearm investigation in the city’s west end.

According to police, officers were in the area of The Queensway and Windermere Avenue at around 9:45 p.m. Friday when they began to follow a vehicle in an effort to identify the occupants.

Police say the officers witnessed drug transactions taking place between the occupants of the vehicle and other people in the area.

Plainclothes officers eventually stopped the car from leaving a nearby gas station and arrested the people inside the vehicle.

Police say they seized a loaded handgun, marijuana, and crack cocaine and arrested three adults and one youth in connection with the case.

Dustin Maxwell, a 25-year-old Toronto man, 27-year-old Toronto resident Ricardo Rhule, and 27-year-old Leonilia Afrane, also of Toronto, face several charges including possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence or registration certificate, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime.

A young offender, who cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with probation.