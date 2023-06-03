

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say four children whose bodies were found on the shore of the St. Lawrence River near a village in northeastern Quebec earlier today have died.

Police say the dead were among a group of 11 people who were fishing for capelin near the shore when they were caught in the tide in Portneuf-sur-Mer, a small village about 550 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The bodies of four children — all young minors older than 10 — were found unresponsive on the river bank a few hours after the emergency call.

The bodies were transported to a nearby health clinic where a doctor confirmed their deaths.

A man in his 30s remains missing and police say a search is underway to find him, with Quebec provincial police divers and Canadian Forces members taking part.

Police issued a statement saying investigators and forensic teams have been deployed to shed light on what happened.

A 911 call came in about 2 a.m. and police say six people were rescued from the water and five others were reported missing — the four victims and the missing man.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2023.