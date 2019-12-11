

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Four men aged 18 to 20 have been charged with mischief after a plaque dedicated to the 14 women murdered in the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre was defaced with slurs inside a Scarborough school.

A plaque was in place at the Scarborough Centre for Alternative Studies on Midland Avenue when sometime on Dec. 3, four male suspects defaced it reportedly with slurs.

Four days later, police arrested three men and charged them each with one count of mischief under $5,000.

They were identified as Ahmed Sido, 20, Muhammed Nanaa, 19 and Abdullah Al-Mosuli, 21.

On Dec. 8, a fourth suspect identified as Adnan Al Noumayri, 18, was arrested and charged with mischief.

All four men were released on a promise to appear and will appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Jan. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m.

The Polytechnique massacre remains Canada’s worst mass shooting, where an avowed misogynist killed 14 female engineering students with a rifle and a hunting knife and then turned the gun on himself.