

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four people have been taken to hospital – one with critical injuries – after a two-vehicle collision that shut down the westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway for hours this morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway, near Grand Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

Three people were taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while a man believed to be in his 20s was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services says.

It’s not yet clear what caused the collision.

The westbound lanes of the Gardiner were closed at the South Kingsway until just before 8 a.m.