

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Four people have been taken to hospital following two reported stabbing incidents around the Toronto Eaton Centre downtown.

Reports about the two incidents came in as hundreds of thousands of people crowded the area to cheer on the Toronto Raptors as part of an NBA Championship victory parade.

Toronto Paramedic Services said two people were transported form the area of Yonge-Dundas Square with serious injuries shortly after 2 p.m. Toronto police said a total of three people were stabbed in that incident, all of them sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said another person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries from an area of the Eaton Centre near Bay Street at around 2:30 p.m.

There is no suspect information in either incident.

Police said there was no word on whether the two incidents were connected.