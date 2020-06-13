

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Four people were rescued from the roof of a home in the city’s Weston neighbourhood on Saturday morning following a one-alarm fire.

Toronto Fire says that emergency crews were dispatched to the house on Weston Road near Denison Avenue at around 3:50 a.m. after callers reported seeing people stuck on the roof.

Reports from the scene suggest that a police officer then went into a neighbouring semi-detached house and smashed a window near the roof in order to lead the occupants to safety.

Police, however, have not yet confirmed that detail.

Toronto Fire says that the blaze was mostly confined to the main floor, though there was some spread to the basement.

They say that one person was transported to hospital with some cuts following the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

Investigators with Toronto Fire Services will be attending the scene today.