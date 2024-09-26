Four people were taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Mississauga late Wednesday night.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services were called to the area of Queen Street South and Reid Drive around 10:30 p.m. for a collision.

They then transported one person to hospital with serious injuries while three others were transported with minor injuries. One other patient was assessed at the scene and refused to be transported.

Images from the scene showed four badly damaged vehicles. One of them was resting in the bushes of a home's front lawn, while two others sat next to each other in the roadway next to a light standard. All of the vehicles had serious front-end damage.

Police and firefighters could also be seen at the scene.

All of the injured were believed to be adults, paramedics said.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash.