Fourth OPP officer charged in ongoing tow truck investigation
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 12:24PM EST
A fourth provincial police officer has been charged in a two-year long probe into alleged crimes in the tow-truck industry.
Ontario Provincial Police say 62-year-old Insp. Steve Grosjean with the force's highway safety division in Mississauga, Ont., faces a breach-of-trust charge.
OPP also say they have arrested 57-year-old Const. Bindo Showan on charges of secret commissions and breach of trust
Spokesman Bill Dickson says the charges relate to alleged preferential treatment of tow-truck operators in the Toronto area.
He says the force launched an internal investigation two years ago
Two other veterans of the force were changed last month in the ongoing probe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2021.