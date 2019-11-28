

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are warning the public about new “line-trapping” technology that fraudsters are using to scam members of the public.

Police first became aware of the technology after investigating a fraud reported to officers on Nov. 6.

Police said a woman received a call informing her that she had been the victim of identity theft and she was then told to hang up and call York Regional Police to confirm that this was in fact the case.

“The victim did this and believed she had spoken to an officer, however through the investigation police have determined that suspects utilized a line-trapping technology to remain connected to her phone line,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“When she believed she was making an outgoing call it actually reconnected back to the suspects.”

Investigators said the victim lost a quantity of cash and the suspects got a hold of her personal information.

Police are urging members of the public to be “extremely cautious” with calls and emails requesting personal information.

“If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts,” police said. “Do not be talked into providing personal information or payments if you feel uncomfortable or unsure.”

Police added that legitimate businesses and organizations will understand the hesitation to provide information over the phone.

Police noted that there is evidence that the line-trapping technology only has a time limit of several minutes so officers said those who want to call back to confirm the information you have been provided should do so at a later time.

“Consider making your call from a different phone line or attend your local police station, bank or other service relevant to the call you received in person,” police added.