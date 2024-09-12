The TTC says the service providing free Wi-Fi in subway stations will be terminated by the end of this year.

Citing concerns about the reliability, performance and security of the service given its age, the TTC confirmed in a statement Thursday that it was “comfortable with the decision” to let TConnect expire.

The transit agency noted that it would cost $17 million to upgrade the infrastructure to address the concerns, which it said “does not feel like a wise investment.”

“We think our customers would rather see that money spent on our core business – safe and reliable transit service,” the TTC added.

According to the transit agency, TConnect was not part of the original wireless contract with BAI Canada, and it was an add-on funded through pop-up advertising. In 2023, Rogers Communications acquired BAI Canada, taking over the agreement with the TTC.

The transit agency pointed out that since cellular service became available in the subway system, TConnect saw a 65 per cent drop in use. “When comparing subway trips to total logins, we know TCOnnect is only being used on two per cent of trips,” the TTC said.

The agency did not say if there are plans to continue providing free Wi-Fi at stations.

“We continue to work with Rogers to get the 5G network fully built out and we’ll explore opportunities to enhance connectivity on the TTC and improve the customer experience in the process,” the TTC said.

The agency said the end of TConnect would not impact the ongoing 5G upgrades on the subway system.

A spokesperson for Rogers said the move was a “TTC decision.”

“The Wi-Fi infrastructure at subway stations has reached its end of life and usage has dropped dramatically since we started rolling out 5G in the subway system. We proposed options to the TTC to update or replace the equipment and they decided to decommission TConnect,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Speaking to CP24 Thursday afternoon, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the decision was made in conjunction with Rogers.

“We believe that $17 million is better spent on safe and reliable transit service, as opposed to a service, a free Wi-Fi service, in stations that is being used by two per cent of subway riders,” Green said.

He added that the service, which is unreliable and riddled with cybersecurity concerns, is “very lightly used.” Most riders, Green said, use their own data plans.

According to Rogers, the equipment TConnect uses is obsolete as it was no longer available for sale as of April 2019, and vendor support stopped as of April 2024.

There is cellular and Internet service at all stations on Line 1 and Line 2 between Bloor-Yonge and St. George and several tunnels. Service is also available at Castle Frank, Sherbourne, Dupont and stations between Spadina and Keele.

Rogers said the next phase of expanding 5G services and access to 911 to the remaining underground tunnels was underway.