

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Starting next year, GTA commuters will have access to free Wi-Fi on GO buses and trains.

On Wednesday, the province announced that it has signed an agreement with Icomera Canada Inc. to offer Wi-Fi on all 532 GO buses and 943 train coaches.

The project will begin in the spring and the full rollout is expected to be complete by the end of 2020.

“We know our customers want to stay connected to make the most of their journey time while traveling with us," Mark Childs, the Chief Marketing Officer for Metrolinx, said in a written statement released Wednesday.

"Our new partnership with Icomera is for great Wi-Fi and great on-board entertainment experiences. This is another exciting and important delivery for our customers."

The provincial government has not said how much it will cost to provide free Wi-Fi on GO Transit.

The former Liberal government previously announced plans to equip GO vehicles with Wi-Fi.

In February 2018, the Wynne government announced that “as a first step” it would be introducing Wi-Fi on two trains and four buses. The price tag for that project was $1.5 million.

Wi-Fi is already available at 64 TTC subway stations.