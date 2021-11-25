

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada is prepared to retaliate against an American increase of duties on Canadian softwood lumber producers.

Freeland was responding today to criticism in the House of Commons from Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong who said the Liberal government is not being effective against a series of protectionist trade measures by the Biden administration.

The U.S. Department of Commerce said Wednesday that its final combined anti-dumping and countervailing duty rate for most Canadian producers will be 17.9 per cent.

That is slightly below the 18.32 per cent preliminary rate issued in May but double the initial 8.99 per cent rate.

On Wednesday, International Trade Minister Mary Ng said she was disappointed by the new duty, which she said was unfair.

The B.C. Lumber Trade Council has said the increase was not unexpected but was still disappointing because U.S. producers are unable to meet domestic demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2021.