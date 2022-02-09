Starting today, Feb. 9, a select number of Ontario pharmacies and grocery stores are distributing COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

The Ontario government said 5.5 million tests will be distributed each week at more than 2,300 retailers across the province. Some stores will offer take-home testing kits for in-store pickup, while others will provide tests through an online ordering system.

You can search the table below to find where you can get the free RATs.

If you are using the CP24 app and not able to view the table, click this link.

Earlier this week, Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table released a video with instructions on how to properly take a rapid test at home.