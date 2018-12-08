

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Full service has resumed along the Line 1 subway after an issue at Wilson Yard prevented some trains from being brought into service on Saturday morning, resulting in “major delays.”

Subway trains are kept at a number of facilities across the city during the overnight hours and then brought back for the start of service at 6 a.m.

On Saturday morning, an issue at Wilson Yard prevented the TTC from bringing numerous trains into service. As a result, delays of up to 15 minutes were reported throughout the line.

The issue was, however, resolved by about 7:30 a.m.

The TTC says that there should not be any delays going forward.