A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon for an Ontario Provincial Police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

Const. Marc Hovingh, 52, died on Nov. 19 after an incident on Manitoulin Island that also resulted in the death of a civilian.

Hovingh was one of the officers who responded to a call for an unwanted person on a property on Gore Bay.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man and there was an interaction, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Hovingh was shot during the incident and was pronounced dead in hospital.

The civilian was also shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The SIU has identified him as 60-year-old Gary Brohman.

The SIU continues to investigate the incident.

Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the force, is survived by his wife and four children.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to attend the service today, but the funeral will otherwise be private.

CP24.com will carry the funeral live which is set to start at 1 p.m.

-With files from The Canadian Press