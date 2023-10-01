Gardiner Expressway re-opens after single-vehicle collision
Published Sunday, October 1, 2023 9:44AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 1, 2023 10:00AM EDT
The Gardiner Expressway has re-opened following a single-vehicle collision on Sunday morning.
Police say the collision occurred on Sunday just after 9:10 a.m., near Parkside Drive.
It is believed the driver may have suffered a medical episode. They have been transported to hospital with unknown injuries.