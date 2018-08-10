

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Those heading to the 25th annual Taste of the Danforth this weekend may experience longer-than-usual commutes due to road and subway closures.

During the Greektown festival, Danforth Avenue between Broadview and Jones avenues will be closed to traffic.

These road closures went into effect as of 10 a.m. on Friday and will remain in place until 3 a.m. on Monday.

For those planning on getting to the festival this weekend using transit, the subway will not be running on Yonge-University Line 1 between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to construction on Metrolinx’s Eglinton Crosstown LRT. Shuttle buses will run along Yonge St. until regular subway service resumes on Monday morning.

The TTC suggests customers use the 97 Yonge bus or the University side of Line 1 as alternatives during the closure as well.