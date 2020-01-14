

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An 11-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school in Brampton this morning.

The collision occurred near Brisdale Drive and Sandy Beach Road at around 9 a.m.

Peel Regional Police say the girl was crossing the street when she was struck.

She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition but it is not known if her injuries are life-threatening.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene and police have not said if any charges are pending.