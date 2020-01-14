Girl, 11, hit by vehicle while walking to school in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 11:19AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 14, 2020 11:57AM EST
An 11-year-old girl sustained serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while walking to school in Brampton this morning.
The collision occurred near Brisdale Drive and Sandy Beach Road at around 9 a.m.
Peel Regional Police say the girl was crossing the street when she was struck.
She was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition but it is not known if her injuries are life-threatening.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene and police have not said if any charges are pending.