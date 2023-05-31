A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with a firework being set off inside a TTC bus in Scarborough on Tuesday that was captured on video and went viral online.

Toronto police said the girl was travelling on a northbound bus at full capacity in the Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway area when she allegedly lit a firework.

No injuries were reported, police said. In a news release issued on Wednesday, police announced that the girl had been arrested and is facing a charge of mischief endangering life.

She cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Her arrest comes a day after a video of the incident was posted on social media. CP24 has not independently confirmed the footage.

In the video, a teenager with dreads, wearing runners, blue jeans, a black t-shirt with a blue image, a gray hoodie, and blue runners, carrying a camouflage-print backpack, appears to be smiling while lighting what looks like a blue and yellow firework with a lighter inside a packed bus.

Some of the people with her are heard cheering her on moments before pandemonium breaks out inside the crowded bus as the firework starts to flare up.

Several passengers are then heard loudly screaming while protecting their heads and ducking for cover.

The female holding the lit firework is then seen raising her arm and pointing the firework toward the back of the bus as it goes off.

Inside the smoky bus, one passenger can be heard saying, "You (explicative) idiot," seconds before a number of young people are seen exiting the bus through the side door and fleeing.

In a statement provided to CP24 late Tuesday night, the TTC said they are aware of the incident, which they said happened "earlier" on Tuesday. The city's public transit agency said it has downloaded the video and is investigating.

"Needless to say, deliberately setting off fireworks on public transit is the height of irresponsible behaviour. We are fortunate there were no serious injuries," the TTC said.

"The safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do and we are using all the tools and evidence at our disposal to investigate these incidents and pursue charges where possible."

7 incidents in 9 days

In a follow-up tweet posted shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, the TTC said it is aware of a "couple of recent incidents" of fireworks being set off on buses in Scarborough.

"They're being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable. Fortunately there were no serious injuries and there's plenty of video available to assist investigators," they said.

The TTC confirmed later in the afternoon that two more similar incidents had occurred, and in total, it is investigating seven firework cases.

No details have been released about the two new incidents. It is unclear if the police are investigating them.

"These are illegal acts and we have video," the transit agency tweeted. "All will be investigated and prosecuted to the full extent of the law."