

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A girl under the age of 10 is in serious condition en route to hospital after she was struck by a fire truck in the city’s Wychwood area on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Oakwood and Rosemount avenues at 3:26 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Emergency crews arrived to find a girl under the age of 10 suffering from serious injuries including broken bones.

Toronto firefighters said one of their vehicles struck the girl.

“We actually believe she was struck by a fire truck that was on its way to an emergency call with its lights and sirens activated,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson told CP24.

The girl was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital for treatment.

A witness told CP24 that three girls were running across the crosswalk when the fire truck approached and one of them was struck.

The wtiness said the crosswalk lights were not flashing.

Police said motorists should expect the intersection to be closed.

Traffic collision investigators were on their way to the scene.