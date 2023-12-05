

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Global Affairs Canada says two Canadians have died in Antigua.

The department has not provided more information about the deaths on the Caribbean island, citing privacy considerations, but it says consular officials are providing assistance and are in contact with local authorities to get more information.

Local media outlets are reporting that a Canadian woman and child died in rough waters last week.

The Canadian Press has not independently verified the reports.

The Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force said in a press release that a 911 call came in on Nov. 30 at around 6:45 a.m. about a woman and child entering the water at a rock formation locally known as Devil's Bridge.

The release said members of the force had to navigate choppy waters before locating the bodies of both people, as well as a “visibly distraught” man who survived.

This past April, another Canadian was reported to have died in the same area, with authorities saying in a press release they had found a “Caucasian male in his late sixties” after a 911 caller stated “a tourist fell over Devil's Bridge” on April 8.

At the time, Global Affairs Canada confirmed the death of a Canadian but did not provide details, citing privacy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2023.