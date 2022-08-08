

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals says their members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike if necessary.

In a release issued early Monday, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587 accused provincial Crown agency Metrolinx of refusing to negotiate on critical issues, including job security, wages and improved work-life balance.

President Rob Cormier said the turnout for the strike vote is the largest in the Local's history.

He accused Metrolinx of stonewalling negotiations since they began in April.

The ATU said its members have been working under an expired contract since June 1.

No date has been released for a potential strike.