Government sets full-time salary range for Trudeau's nanny
Hadrien Trudeau, 3, helps his dad, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tie his shoe as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and children, Xavier, 10, and Ella-Grace, 9, looks on during a visit to Rajghat Gard in New Delhi, India on Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's nanny has been given a full-time salary and a slight pay increase compared with the reported hourly rate she was paid shortly after Trudeau took office in 2015. An order in council issued earlier this week indicates Marian Pueyo's annual pay has been set in a range that starts just below $40,000 and caps off at slightly more than $45,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 22, 2018 1:33PM EDT
OTTAWA - The nanny caring for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's kids has been given a full-time salary and a slight pay increase compared with the reported hourly rate she was paid shortly after Trudeau took office in 2015.
An order in council issued earlier this week indicates Marian Pueyo's annual pay has been set in a range that starts just below $40,000 and caps off at slightly more than $45,000.
It's also retroactive to the beginning of April this year.
At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week.
An order to hire Pueyo in November 2015 described her as a "special assistant," and pegged her pay rate in a range from $15 to $20 per hour for working days and $11 to $13 per hour for night shift.
Prime Minister's Office spokeswoman Chantal Gagnon confirmed that Pueyo is now a full-time employee, and defended the pay increase.