A suspicious package delivered to Queen’s Park on Tuesday was determined to be a package of powdered gravy, police say.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Ontario legislature just after 11:30 a.m. for reports of a suspicious package.

According to police, employees were evacuated from a small area of the building.

It was later determined by an officer with the explosives unit that the package contained powdered gravy. Police believe the item was intended as a joke, they said.

This is the second time in a week that gravy delivered to Queen's Park has made headlines. Last week, Premier Ford was gifted a can of gravy by Liberal Parliamentary Leader John Fraser. The gesture served as a reminder of the Ford family slogan, ‘Stop the gravy train,’ Fraser said.

It is not clear if there is any connection between the two instances.

When reached for further comment on Tuesday, the Premier's Office said it had no information on the matter. CTV News Toronto has also reached out to Fraser.