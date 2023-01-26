Four teenagers have been apprehended after a passenger on a Toronto subway car was shot at using a "BB-style firearm" on Thursday, police say.

Police said they received reports that a group of teens was armed with a BB-style firearm at York University subway station and that a female passenger had been shot at just before 12 p.m.

Shortly after, police said they'd apprehended four individuals and recovered two BB-style firearms. The four individuals, comprised of one 16-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, and one 15-year-old female, have been taken to TPS' 31 Division for further investigation, Inspt. Saleem Husain told CP24.

No one was injured, police said, and the investigation remains ongoing. At this time, police say the attack appeared to be unprovoked.