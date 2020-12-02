A group representing more than 43,000 Ontario doctors has released their recommendations for who should receive COVID-19 vaccines first once they are approved for distribution in Canada.

The Ontario Medical Association says that health-care workers and “older adults living in long-term care or retirement facilities” should be the first in line for vaccines and that subsequent phases should focus on ensuring that other workers at high risk of exposure get vaccinated, such as employees at grocery stores and food production facilities and those working in transit.

The OMA says that other groups that should also be prioritized include people living in shelters, group homes and prisons, teachers and school staff and other older adults not vaccinated in the first phase.

"When front-line health-care workers catch COVID, who will take care of everyone else?" OMA President Dr. Samantha Hill said in a release issued on Wednesday morning. "You don't send soldiers to war without defences. You don't send firefighters into a fire without all the protection you can muster. When there was no vaccine, doctors did what we had to do to so we could care for our patients, but many personal support workers, nurses, doctors and other front-line workers paid a high price. We must learn from the last year, and from the world.”

Health Minister Christine Elliott has repeatedly said that health care worker and long-term care residents will be among the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, though she has so far provided limited details about who will get it after that.

In its release, the OMA pointed out that Ontario’s health care workers have experienced “significantly higher than average exposure to COVID-19” with more than 9,000 of them having contracted the virus since March.

The release says that vaccinating health care workers as soon as possible will allow them “to remain healthy both to care for COVID patients and to continue clearing the pandemic deficit of delayed and deferred health-care services.”

Elliott has previously said that her government expects to receive a combined 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during the first three months of 2021, which would be enough to protect 1.2 million Ontarians.