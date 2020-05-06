

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An anti-hate group is calling on Mississauga city councillors to defeat a motion that would reverse their earlier decision to allow mosques to broadcast the evening call to prayer during Ramadan, arguing that in doing so they would be “giving in to hate.”

During a meeting on April 29 Mississauga city council voted to temporarily suspend the enforcement of noise bylaws to allow mosques to broadcast the evening call to prayer during a time in which religious in-person services have been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At today’s meeting of council, which will be conducted electronically, Ward 10 Coun. Sue McFadden will move a motion asking that the decision be reversed and that the matter be sent to council’s diversity and inclusion advisory committee “to allow for thoughtful discourse and public engagement.”

The group Canadians United Against Hate is, however, calling on Mississauga council to uphold the decision.

In a news release issued on Wednesday they said that the earlier decision by council “has been under attack by Islamophobic and racist elements in Mississauga” and warned members of council against “giving in to hate.”

"Our organization, and others who oppose hate, are urging Mississauga's mayor and councillors to demonstrate through actions that they will not give in to those who harbour views of hate, bigotry and racism in that city,” Canadians United Against Hate founder Fareed Khan said in the release. “To cave in to pressure from these hateful elements in society is to say to all minority communities that hate is stronger than acceptance and inclusivity, and that when push comes to shove Mississauga's political leaders are willing to sacrifice the rights of a community on behalf of those who believe in hate, bigotry and racism.”

McFadden’s motion argues that the initial decision was done without public consultation and was improperly brought to the floor of council without warning, meaning that staff were unable to “provide advice in order to make a thoughtful, informed decision.”

Since the vote, she said that members of council have also heard “thousands of members of the public” about the decision “demonstrating a keen interest in matters of faith in the public realm.”

Khan, for his part, said that the broadcasting of the call to prayer “is no different than a church ringing its bells. He said that the earlier decision to permit it demonstrated the “best of what Canada is about.”

“Mississauga city council's intention to reverse that decision would be giving in to hate,” he said.

McFadden’s motion has been seconded by Ward 6 Coun Ron Starr.