GTA rent prices rose by “the fastest pace on record” in the second quarter of this year with the average one-bedroom unit being leased out for nearly $2,200 a month, a new report has found.

Urbanation Inc. say that rent prices rose for the fifth consecutive quarter due, in part, to “near record-low unemployment, and a sharp reduction in home purchasing power as interest rates increased.”

The market research firm says that average condo rents in the GTA were up 5.9 per cent from the first quarter of 2022 and 16.7 per cent year-over-year.

The average cost for a one-bedroom unit was $2,182 per month in the second quarter, while two-bedroom units were rented out at an average cost of $2,862 per month and three-bedroom units were rented out for $3,740 a month, on average.

Urbanation says that vacancy rates in the GTA also plummeted, dropping from 5.1 per cent one year ago to 1.4 per cent today.

“The GTA rental market was as strong as ever heading into the peak summer months, which is sure to place further downward pressure vacancies and upward pressure on rents,” Urbanation President Shaun Hildebrand warned in a statement. “With housing affordability at generational lows and continuing to deteriorate, it’s concerning to see rental demand and supply deviate so strongly.”

According to the latest data, Toronto rent prices are now approaching their pre-pandemic level across most property types.

Studio apartment rent prices are down about one per cent from the second quarter of 2019 while units with dens saw gains of between 6.4 per cent and 9.4 per cent over the same time period as renters sought out additional space while working from home.

Urbanation says that condo rental inventory also dropped to a record low of about a third of a month's supply in the second quarter, which could foreshadow further increases in rent costs.

“Condo lease transaction activity in the second quarter remained close to the record high reached last year at 12,048 units while the total volume of condo rental listings in Q2 declined 21 per cent annually,” the report notes.