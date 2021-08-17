Guests of Mississauga restaurant urged to seek 'immediate' COVID-19 testing following possible exposure
&Company Resto Bar is seen in this undated image. (Source: andcompany.ca)
Published Tuesday, August 17, 2021 9:27PM EDT
Health officials in Peel Region are advising anyone who attended a Mississauga restaurant earlier this month to seek “immediate COVID-19 testing” following a potential exposure to the virus.
Peel Public Health says the restaurant in question is &Company Resto Bar at 295 Enfield Place, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street.
Anyone who visited the establishment on August 6,7,8,13,14, or 15 should get tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status, a news release read. The notice also applies to staff members.
Peel Public Health has advised the restaurant to remain closed until further notice though a Section 22 order, which can shut a business down when five or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, has not been issued.
Those looking for testing options can click here.