Health officials in Peel Region are advising anyone who attended a Mississauga restaurant earlier this month to seek “immediate COVID-19 testing” following a potential exposure to the virus.

Peel Public Health says the restaurant in question is &Company Resto Bar at 295 Enfield Place, near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Hurontario Street.

Anyone who visited the establishment on August 6,7,8,13,14, or 15 should get tested for COVID-19 regardless of their vaccination status, a news release read. The notice also applies to staff members.

Peel Public Health has advised the restaurant to remain closed until further notice though a Section 22 order, which can shut a business down when five or more employees have tested positive for COVID-19, has not been issued.

Those looking for testing options can click here.