

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in a school parking lot in the L'Amoreaux area.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Brookmill Boulevard and Bridletowne Circle, in the area of Finch and Warden avenues.

Shell casings were found at the scene and a handgun was found in field, police say.

No injuries were reported.