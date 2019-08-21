Gun recovered after shots fired in school parking lot in L'Amoreaux
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 6:51AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired in a school parking lot in the L'Amoreaux area.
At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of Brookmill Boulevard and Bridletowne Circle, in the area of Finch and Warden avenues.
Shell casings were found at the scene and a handgun was found in field, police say.
No injuries were reported.