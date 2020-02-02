

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two people are facing numerous weapons charges after they were allegedly found with handguns, an assault rifle and ammunition shortly after gunfire was reported in a central Brampton park on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police say that on Saturday at about 1:37 a.m., a man and woman entered English Street Park, west of Main Street.

A short time later they received reports of gunfire in the park, and the man and woman left the area in a car.

Officers pulled the car over and later searched the male suspect’s home they allegedly found an AR-15 assault rifle with a shortened barrel, two handguns, 11 magazines of assorted sizes, more than 250 rounds of ammunition and $3,000 worth of cocaine.

At least two of the firearms could not be legally purchased in Canada due to their short barrel length.

Investigators identified the suspects as 30-year-old Lionel Willie of Brampton and 24-year-old Shamas Berantuo of Brampton.

Both were charged with 23 offences including reckless discharge of a firearm, three counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and five counts of cocaine possession.

Both are expected to appear in bail court in Brampton on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 4027.