Toronto police are increasing their presence in one North York neighbourhood following two back-to-back shootings, one of which was fatal, as the search for those responsible ramps up.

The shootings, which occurred on Friday and Saturday in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, just north of Finch Avenue, left one person dead and a teenage boy critically injured.

The incidents happened less than 24 hours apart.

In both cases, the victims were waiting outside of a bus stop in the area when an unknown suspect approached and fired shots at them, police said Saturday.

The victim of the Saturday shooting was shot three times, twice in the stomach and once in the head, and died in hospital, while the victim of the Friday shooting, a 16-year-old boy, was shot in the face and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released as their next of kin has not been notified, police said.

Police said Saturday that the same suspect is connected to both shootings, but investigators are still working to determine if he acted alone or with accomplices.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday afternoon, Insp. Peter Wehby said although the two shootings “appear to be random,” investigators are looking into why the victims were targeted.

“It's not a normal thing to just shoot somebody who's standing at a bus stop. So this has hallmarks of gang activity. But I'm not going to say at this point that we can confirm it’s gang activity,” Wehby said, adding that the incidents are being investigated jointly by the homicide unit and guns and gangs task force.

Wehby said police have since located a suspected stolen vehicle believed to be connected to the shootings. He asked members of the public who may have seen the black Acura RDX with licence plate CVEN900 on Friday or Saturday to contact them.

No arrests have been made at this point.

After the two recent shootings in the Jane St. & Driftwood Ave. area, TPS is increasing our patrols in the area and residents may notice an increased police presence. pic.twitter.com/Qx4PyMdjsN — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 18, 2024

Additional police resources have been deployed to 31 Division as the investigation continues and Wehby urged anyone with information about either shooting to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.