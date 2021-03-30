Halton Region will begin accepting vaccination appointments from residents as young as 65 tomorrow, becoming the first place in the GTHA to do so.

COVID-19 vaccinations had previously been limited to residents 70 and above but Halton Region says that it is now extending the eligibility window to include any resident born in 1956 or earlier.

In doing so, it will become the first public health unit in the GTA to begin vaccinating people in their 60s who do not fall under priority groups.

That said pharmacies in a number of hot spot communities, including Toronto, have been administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to individuals between the ages of 60 and 69 for weeks now.

The move to widen the eligibility at Halton Region’s mass vaccination clinics comes just a few days after Toronto expanded vaccine access to residents 70 and above in response to thousands of unbooked appointments at its clinics.

Halton Region has administered more than 67,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine so far.